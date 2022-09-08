19-year-old dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

A dolphin named Maverick died Sept. 1 following treatment for a lung infection.
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday.

According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, a dolphin named Maverick died Sept. 1 following treatment for a lung infection.

Maverick was 19 years old.

“Our veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s condition, which sadly took a turn for the worse in recent weeks,” Kallao said in the letter.

Veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s lung condition, which sadly took a turn for the worse in recent weeks.(MGM Resorts International)

In his letter, Kallao notes that the property’s animal care team “works closely with marine animal experts and veterinarians to ensure our dolphins are continually monitored and receive the very best care, year-round.”

Kallao also said the “animals receive weekly physical exams by veterinarians and a weekly meeting to review all aspects related to animal welfare including veterinary, behavioral and water quality.”

“Nothing is more important than the health, safety and happiness of the animals entrusted in our care,” Kallao said.

Earlier this year, the Dolphin Habitat lost another dolphin, Bella, after she died from a gastrointestinal illness.

