Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club open house and lessons begin this month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Twirlers Square Dance Club is holding a free open house on Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tallahassee Senior Center.

Dance lessons start on Sept. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the center and continue every Monday for the next 12 to 15 weeks.

The cost is $3 per lesson and the center is located at 1400 N. Monroe Street, on the second floor ballroom.

For more information call (850) 386-1440.

