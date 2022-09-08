Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order allowing for outside review of records from Trump’s Florida home
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
Arrested for multiple charges.
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
Mourners lay flowers outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth's death
Colter Clements, 9, of Bosqueville, is battling a brain bleed which occurred suddenly on March 6.
Boy suffers unexpected brain bleed, prognosis uncertain, parents say