Lincoln High student arrested for threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy arrested a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student Wednesday, after threats posted on social media.

A parent raised concerns and contacted the deputy after seeing a post on the platform Discord, threatening violence at the school.

The parent also said the student claimed to have a firearm on school grounds, according to the LCSO.

The deputy pulled the student from class and searched his belongings. No weapon was found. The student was arrested and taken to the Leon County Juvenile Assessment Center. He is charged with Making a Written Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting, a second-degree felony.

“The Leon County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind students and their parents that it is illegal to make threats of violence that may instill fear, even if there is no intention of causing violence or to do so as a practical joke,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators say there is no active or credible threat to Lincoln High School.

