Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background(WCTV, MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MATCHUPNEW DATELOCATIONTIME
Florida High Vs. Taylor CountyThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Tallahassee6:30 p.m.
Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. MunroeThursday, Sept. 8, 2022Crawfordville7:00 p.m.

If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead

Latest News

Charles Roop recaps the new products and features from the Apple event on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple Event Recap - September 2022
Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather
The city commission approved Sept. 21 as the only public hearing on the new lobbying regulations.
City sets date on lobbying reform hearing
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations