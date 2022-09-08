Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
|MATCHUP
|NEW DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|Florida High Vs. Taylor County
|Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
|Tallahassee
|6:30 p.m.
|Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. Munroe
|Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
|Crawfordville
|7:00 p.m.
If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.
