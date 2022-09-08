Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

MATCHUP NEW DATE LOCATION TIME Florida High Vs. Taylor County Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Tallahassee 6:30 p.m. Wakulla County Vs. Robert F. Munroe Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Crawfordville 7:00 p.m.

If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.