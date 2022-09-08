Lowndes Middle School evacuated after threat

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – Pine Grove Middle School north of Valdosta has been cleared of students and staff Thursday morning after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

The School District says the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution and is being searched. Students are safe and classes will resume as soon as the building has been cleared, according to the district.

Pine Grove Elementary school, which is next to the middle school, is on lockdown during the search.

“We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care,” said Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services in a statement by the school district.

