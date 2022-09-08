Memphis police search for man driving around, shooting at people

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.(Memphis Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis and the surrounding area are searching for a man they say has been driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place. They say he is armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

WMC reports that police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but they now believe he is in a gray SUV.

KAIT reports law enforcement have pursued the suspect into Arkansas, but there is currently no official word on his location or direction of travel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
UPDATE: Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes, one is now closing
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Official: Suspect in Canada rampage is dead at his own hand
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
A young member of the LGBTQ+ community attempts suicide every 45 seconds, according to The...
LGBTQ+ youth are at an increased risk of suicide: Here’s how you can help
Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather