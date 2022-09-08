More Ukrainian refugees looking to seek safety in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You may remember meeting the Makarov family. Refugees who fled the fighting in Ukraine are now starting over in Tallahassee.

Another family was supposed to come too but illness delayed their trip. Now, they’re struggling to make it happen.

The Kharchenko’s need a few stars to align, and their sponsor here in Tallahassee is asking for help to bring them to the capital city.

The Kharchenko’s are a family of five who was forced to leave everything behind as they too became victims of war.

“We had to flee from this illegal invasion of Russia. We were living in the Eastern, Ukraine and right now we’re looking to move to the United States,” said refugee Denis Kharchenko.

The Kharchenko’s found a safe haven in the organization ‘His Kids Too!’, a Tallahassee-based group that’s been working out of Ukraine since 1998.

“We know them because we went to church with them, and we are in Eastern Ukraine which is under heavy shelling right now. The actual town they are from is being heavily bombed and they don’t have a place to go back to,” said the non-profit founder Teresa Fillmon.

The non-profit is acting swiftly because the Kharchenko’s are in a race against the clock.

“The German government has told them they have to leave. They have to leave their housing, so they have no idea where they’re going to go,” Fillmon said.

The family was originally supposed to make the trip to Tallahassee back in April but the mother, Sveta, fell ill putting their plans on pause.

“They will have to go back through the process and do the paperwork again but that’s not the difficult part,”

Fillmon says the most difficult part is finding housing and a way to furnish it.

“Housing is very scarce, and we were very blessed to have the situation we had with the Makarov family but with the Kharchenko’s we don’t have that,” Fillmon said.

The organization is on the hunt for a three-bedroom house or apartment.

“We’re looking for right now as a vacant house, a rental house we can maybe rent at a lower price and then transportation for them to get to and from work eventually,” Fillmon said.

The Kharchenko’s are just calling on anyone who can help.

“We ask for your help, to help us. If you have the ability to help. We will appreciate any kind of support in order to move,” Kharchenko said.

Anyone interested in helping the Kharchenko family is encouraged to contact Teresa Fillmon or the His Kids Too! organization.

