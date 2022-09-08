Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend.

The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall.

According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett is urging people to stay safe and prepare themselves.

“If you live in a low-lying area, we advise you to watch the water, watch the rain,” Padgett said. “If you feel unsafe, go ahead and get out. If the situation gets to where you can’t get out, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has high water trucks, we have boats. We have everything we need to try to rescue people.”

Padgett says the areas most at risk of flooding are homes along the Steinhatchee River.

That’s one of the areas that was hit hard by Tropical Storm Elsa last summer.

Steinhatchee man Danny Lanier has lived near the river for more than two decades.

He said last year was the worst flooding he’s ever seen, with water as high as 6 feet in his yard. It caused nearly $40,000 in damage to his home.

Lanier said flooding is just a fact of life for people who live here.

“Oh, it’s a pain whenever the flood happens, but we’ve probably had 4 floods in 22 years,” Lanier said. “We just deal with it and build things back like they were after it’s gone.”

Road department employees were hard at work Thursday morning filling up hundreds of sandbags to prepare for potential flooding.

Those bags are free, and can be found at two locations in Taylor County: the Steinhatchee Roll Off Site at 29649 Beach Rd and the Taylor County Road Department at 587 Highway 27.

