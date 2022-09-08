Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding

The bags are free, and can be found at two locations in Steinhatchee and Perry.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County is bracing for potential flooding this weekend.

The county set up sandbag stations in Perry and Steinhatchee to prepare for heavy rainfall.

According to Taylor County Emergency Management, residents should expect minor to moderate flooding over the next few days.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett is urging people to stay safe and prepare themselves.

“If you live in a low-lying area, we advise you to watch the water, watch the rain,” Padgett said. “If you feel unsafe, go ahead and get out. If the situation gets to where you can’t get out, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has high water trucks, we have boats. We have everything we need to try to rescue people.”

Padgett says the areas most at risk of flooding are homes along the Steinhatchee River.

That’s one of the areas that was hit hard by Tropical Storm Elsa last summer.

Steinhatchee man Danny Lanier has lived near the river for more than two decades.

He said last year was the worst flooding he’s ever seen, with water as high as 6 feet in his yard. It caused nearly $40,000 in damage to his home.

Lanier said flooding is just a fact of life for people who live here.

“Oh, it’s a pain whenever the flood happens, but we’ve probably had 4 floods in 22 years,” Lanier said. “We just deal with it and build things back like they were after it’s gone.”

Road department employees were hard at work Thursday morning filling up hundreds of sandbags to prepare for potential flooding.

Those bags are free, and can be found at two locations in Taylor County: the Steinhatchee Roll Off Site at 29649 Beach Rd and the Taylor County Road Department at 587 Highway 27.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters

Latest News

War victims finding a home in Tallahassee.
More Ukrainian refugees looking to seek safety in Tallahassee
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
Fried criticizes DeSantis administration’s new medical marijuana restrictions
Fried criticizes DeSantis administration’s new medical marijuana restrictions
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified