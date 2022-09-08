Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County

City of Chipley truck crashed into Chipola River.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected and the truck went off the road in the other direction, off of Bellamy Bridge and into the Chipola River.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit recovered the truck from the river. The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

FHP says the bridge was also damaged in the crash.

