Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A city of Chipley employee wound up in the hospital and his work truck wound up in the Chipola River after a crash early Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was driving westbound on County Road 162 when it drifted to the right and brushed the guardrail.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected and the truck went off the road in the other direction, off of Bellamy Bridge and into the Chipola River.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to FHP.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit recovered the truck from the river. The vehicle was deemed a total loss.

FHP says the bridge was also damaged in the crash.

FHP and LCSO Dive Unit recovering the truck from the river. (LCSO)

