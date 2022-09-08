Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl

Arrested for multiple charges.
Arrested for multiple charges.(WCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for

The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”

Investigators say they found two bags containing fentanyl and a set of digital scales which had white powder residue on them.

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Curtis Ray Woodward and 36-year-old, Candace Ashley Mermer.

They face drug charges along with a charge of child neglect because investigators say two children were in the home when the drugs were found.

Woodward is also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies say he became violent during his arrest.

Items from the arrest.
Items from the arrest.(WCSO)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters

Latest News

Lowndes Middle School evacuated after threat
Update: Pine Grove Middle School evacuated after threat
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
UPDATE: Jury now deliberating in Tallahassee murder trial