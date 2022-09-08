Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for
The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”
Investigators say they found two bags containing fentanyl and a set of digital scales which had white powder residue on them.
Deputies arrested 27-year-old Curtis Ray Woodward and 36-year-old, Candace Ashley Mermer.
They face drug charges along with a charge of child neglect because investigators say two children were in the home when the drugs were found.
Woodward is also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies say he became violent during his arrest.
