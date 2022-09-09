17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder

Lance Nearly, 17, charged as an adult in the murder of Essie May Copeland.
Lance Nearly, 17, charged as an adult in the murder of Essie May Copeland.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland.

Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask that anyone with information call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (850)997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Latest News

FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 GOES-16 satellite image shows the eye of Hurricane Irma,...
Governor DeSantis commemorates 5th anniversary of Hurricane Irma
Florida State University's homecoming to headline music artist, Tinashe.
Tinashe expected to perform for FSU’s 2022 Homecoming Live
Tallahassee Chamber encourages employers to hire underrepresented populations at 2022 Talent...
Tallahassee Chamber encourages employers to hire underrepresented populations at 2022 Talent Forum
Sandbags
Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather