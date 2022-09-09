17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland.

Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask that anyone with information call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (850)997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.