Charlie Adelson seeks release to await trial in Dan Markel murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson is expected in court Friday morning, requesting release from jail to await trial at home.

Adelson is accused in the murder for hire of his former brother in law Dan Markel. Markel was gunned down as he pulled into the garage of his Tallahassee home in July 2014.

Adelson was indicted and arrested in the plot in April 2022.

Adelson’s attorneys call the evidence against him “purely circumstantial” and “weak.”

A motion for pre-trial release filed back in July asks the judge to order home confinement and monitoring.

“Although the State has theorized, for nearly six years and over the course of two trials, that Mr. Adelson financed Professor Markel’s murder, the State has not yet produced a single witness - or a single document or communication - directly or even inferentially supporting that theory,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum wrote.

His defense attorney pointed out that Adelson was arrested six years after authorities first “made clear to Mr. Adelson that he was a suspect in this case.” Adelson’s defense team contends he is not a flight risk.

“Mr. Adelson has traveled extensively including internationally - and has always returned,” Rashbaum said in the motion.

The hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Friday before Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler.

Adelson is the fourth person arrested in the murder for hire plot. Three others have already been convicted and sentenced to prison.

