Dad lies about baby being inside stolen Jeep to get quicker police response, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle in order to get a quicker police response for the stolen Jeep.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with filing a false report after he lied about his infant son being inside a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the father lied about his son being inside the vehicle in order to get a quicker police response for the stolen Jeep.

Gonzalez said Anthony Ray Gray, 38, called 911 to report that his 2018 Jeep Cherokee was stolen Thursday morning and that his 6-month-old son was inside at the time.

Gray told deputies he went inside a store and left the vehicle running in the parking lot with the child inside. Gray said unknown men then took off with the vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of the 6-month-old, asking for the public’s help in bringing him home safely.

Later Thursday morning, Gonzalez said the Jeep was found but the baby was unaccounted for. By the afternoon, Gonzalez said the child was located and safe.

Investigators determined that the baby was never with Gray that morning nor inside the Jeep. The baby was at a relative’s house all morning.

Gonzalez said Gray told deputies he lied about his son being in the Jeep in order to get a quicker response to his stolen vehicle.

Gray was arrested and charged with filing a false report.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Latest News

Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Tropical Storm Kay veers away from Mexico- California border
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation helped pay off 21 mortgages to fallen first responder families...
Foundation pays off 21 mortgages for fallen first responder families ahead of 9/11
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland