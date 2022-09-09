Gadsden County sets up sandbag sites ahead of wet weather

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Emergency Management is providing sandbags for residents in anticipation of potential localized flooding Friday through Sunday.

Sandbags are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Post Plant Pit off Post Plant Road and at Clark Pit off Edwin Clark Road.

The sandbags are limited to 15 bags per household. Citizens need to bring shovels to fill bags themselves. Locations will not be staffed, but crews will monitor and provide additional sand and bags as needed, according to the county.

The site will be open until the storm threat has passed and it is determined there is no longer a need, emergency managers said.

The county says residents requiring more information or assistance should call Gadsden County Emergency Management at (850) 875-8833 or (850) 627-0899.

