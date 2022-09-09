King Charles’ first address following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as Americans grieve the loss of the Queen

King Charles' first address following the death of Queen Elizabeth II as Americans grieve the loss of the Queen
By Julia Melim
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the United States, many are still in shock over the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

”As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” King Charles said on his first address following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In Tallahassee, local officials weigh in on what changes we could be expecting with the Queen’s passing on Thursday, after 70 years on the throne.

Megan Griffin who works at FSU’s London campus said there was a somber mood throughout much of the city and that this is a significant moment in history for the current students in the program to witness.

Griffin said FSU students have been able to visit the Buckingham Palace throughout the years and there is still a sense of shock among people in the community.

Several changes will be made in the near future, from currency to phrases such as “Hail the Queen.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

