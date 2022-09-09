Locals react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Locals react to death of Queen Elizabeth II
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The death of Queen Elizabeth II is impacting people from all over the world, including some here in Tallahassee.

English born Jeanne Hull said she still remembers the day of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and it’s a sad day for everyone around the world, the day of her passing on Thursday.

While she said she has cried her share of tears, Hull said she will never forget how important the Queen truly was and she believes the funeral will show a similar reverence as to that of Princess Diana’s death.

“I pray that that will happen again. For the world to see how much one lady, what a difference, one human being can make on the world,” Hull said, a Tallahassee resident who was raised in England.

Hull said the Queen was the epitome of English values and grace, and she feels there will never be another woman like her.

