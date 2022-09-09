Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

We are still NOT in a First Alert Weather Day.

However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still likely this evening. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, a few of our typical, summery, heavy downpours will occur.

The upcoming weekend will still see occasional rounds of rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms. If the flooding threat increases, we could still upgrade to a First Alert Weather Day sometime Saturday.

