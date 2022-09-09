Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

We are still NOT in a First Alert Weather Day.

However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still likely this evening. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, a few of our typical, summery, heavy downpours will occur.

The upcoming weekend will still see occasional rounds of rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms. If the flooding threat increases, we could still upgrade to a First Alert Weather Day sometime Saturday.

Stay with the WCTV Weather Team to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Latest News

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022
Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: Sept. 9, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022.
Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 8, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022.
Mike McCall's evening forecast Sep. 8, 2022
Rob breaks down the forecast for Thursday and the rainy weekend ahead.
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, September 8