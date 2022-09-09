Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge promptly sentenced Nealy to life in prison on the first degree murder charge.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Madison's shooting suspect.
UPDATE: Madison deadly shooting, suspect identified
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat

Latest News

War victims finding a home in Tallahassee.
More Ukrainian refugees looking to seek safety in Tallahassee
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
Taylor Co. sets up sandbag locations to prepare for potential weekend flooding
More Ukrainian refugees looking to seek safety in Tallahassee