Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge promptly sentenced Nealy to life in prison on the first degree murder charge.

