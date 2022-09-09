Tinashe expected to perform for FSU’s 2022 Homecoming Live

Florida State University's homecoming to headline music artist, Tinashe.
By Kerrie Wetherspoon
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Homecoming Fall 2022 Executive Council has announced music artist Tinashe as a performer for their event, Homecoming Live. The complete student ran event will also showcase student body talent.

Tinashe is a multi-platinum certified R&B singer, writer, and dancer.

On Friday, September 30th, at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tinashe’s show will begin at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, the general public and student tickets are on sale now.

FSU Students with an FSUCard can reserve a free ticket through the Tucker Center’s ticket system. Discounted tickets are available for Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and Tallahassee Community College students for a $15 early-bird purchase and $20 on the day of the show. Tickets are limited to one per student ID. General admission tickets are $20 for early-bird purchases and $25 on the day of the show.

Ticket information can be found on FSU’s homecoming website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

