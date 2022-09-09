WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)

Wakulla War Eagles host Munroe in a heavyweight Big Bend battle
Wakulla War Eagles host Munroe in a heavyweight Big Bend battle(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to potential weather causing problems on Friday, two FHSAA games and one GISA game in the Big Bend and South Georgia were moved to Thursday. Nothing wrong with some Thursday Night Football! WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down 1S #4 Munroe visiting 2S #3 Wakulla in a heavyweight matchup down in Crawfordville. Highlights also include Florida High vs. Taylor County as well as Valwood hosting Georgia Christian.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Lincoln High student arrested for threat
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather

Latest News

wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Local high schools choosing to move their Friday night football games due to forecasted inclement weather
Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather
WCTV Super Six
WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/6)
Football Friday Night logo
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/2)