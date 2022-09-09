WCTV Football Thursday Night: FHSAA and GISA High School Football Highlights (9/8)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to potential weather causing problems on Friday, two FHSAA games and one GISA game in the Big Bend and South Georgia were moved to Thursday. Nothing wrong with some Thursday Night Football! WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down 1S #4 Munroe visiting 2S #3 Wakulla in a heavyweight matchup down in Crawfordville. Highlights also include Florida High vs. Taylor County as well as Valwood hosting Georgia Christian.

