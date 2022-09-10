Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend started with scattered rain with the heaviest near the Gulf Coast. Watches and advisories were in effect Saturday morning. A coastal flood advisory, which was valid through Saturday evening, means some locations could see 1-2 feet of above-normal water levels thanks to a decent southerly breeze.

Good Saturday morning! We have widespread rain with a few locations in the Big Bend seeing heavy rain as of 7:30 AM. A flood watch is in effect for most of the Big Bend through Sunday evening while a coastal flood advisory is in effect through this evening. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/2Qf7qxf1EC — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 10, 2022

Short-term, high-resolution guidance models continued to bring additional rain and thunderstorms throughout Saturday. With a mid- to upper-level low camped over the central Gulf Coast that brought deep moisture and lift over the region will keep likely rain chances for Saturday. High temperatures will be cooler with the clouds - lower to mid 80s - with rain odds at 90%.

Rain chances will decrease Sunday to 70% as the aforementioned low will lose some steam, and the mid-level lift will decrease. Highs will stay in the 80s in most locations.

Two to four inches of rainfall is anticipated through Thursday morning for areas closer to the Big Bend coast. Locally higher amounts are possible. (WCTV First Alert Weather via WPC/NOAA)

A stronger mid-level trough will move through the Great Lakes and help bring a cold front into the Southeast Monday into Tuesday. There is a question of how far south the front will go as the trough will stay north and not bring enough force to bring it farther south. A passage would bring some drier air and tame weather into parts of the area, but the opposite effect if it stays over the area or north.

For the moment, rain chances will remain near 40% Wednesday through Friday with highs closer to 90.

