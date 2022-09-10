Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide following a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments.

That’s located at 2400 West Tharpe Street.

Tallahassee police said a 911 call came in regarding shots fired from that apartment complex.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered two men, dead, inside an apartment.

TPD said they do believe this to be an isolated incident and so far, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this investigation, call 850-891-4200.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.