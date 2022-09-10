WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (9/9)

By Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda goes solo to break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Game of the Week between Thomas County Central and Chiles

Battle for the Banner

Valdosta vs. Warner Robins

Lincoln vs. Gadsden County

Colquitt County vs. Lee County

John Paul II (JP2) vs. Maclay

Thomasville vs. Bainbridge

North Florida Christian vs. Jefferson County

Cairo vs. Godby

Leon vs. Fort Lauderdale

Rickards vs. Navarre

Chiefland vs. Suwannee

Franklin County vs. Jay (yes, we corrected the score. 37-0 Jay wins)

Out of Town Big Scoreboard

Play of the Week Nominees

Game of the Week Nominees

