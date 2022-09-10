WCTV Football Friday Night: FHSAA, GHSA, GISA High School Football Highlights (9/9)
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda goes solo to break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Game of the Week between Thomas County Central and Chiles
Battle for the Banner
Valdosta vs. Warner Robins
Lincoln vs. Gadsden County
Colquitt County vs. Lee County
John Paul II (JP2) vs. Maclay
Thomasville vs. Bainbridge
North Florida Christian vs. Jefferson County
Cairo vs. Godby
Leon vs. Fort Lauderdale
Rickards vs. Navarre
Chiefland vs. Suwannee
Franklin County vs. Jay (yes, we corrected the score. 37-0 Jay wins)
Out of Town Big Scoreboard
Play of the Week Nominees
Game of the Week Nominees
