Leon county man killed in single-vehicle crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road Saturday Night

FHP responded to a fatal crash in rural Leon County Saturday night.
FHP responded to a fatal crash in rural Leon County Saturday night.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road at Owls Hollow Crest at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, the driver of a white GMC pickup was traveling west when he lost control and collided with a tree. He was later pronounced dead.

FHP was assisted by LCSO, TFD, and Leon County EMS.

