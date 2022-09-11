Leon county man killed in single-vehicle crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road Saturday Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on Fairbanks Ferry Road at Owls Hollow Crest at 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, the driver of a white GMC pickup was traveling west when he lost control and collided with a tree. He was later pronounced dead.

FHP was assisted by LCSO, TFD, and Leon County EMS.

