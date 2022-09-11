Rattlers notch first win in home opener 23-13 over Albany State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an absolutely crazy day across the college football landscape on Saturday. Here in Tallahassee, the Florida A&M Rattlers were looking for win number one on the year in its home opener against Division Two Albany State.

The Rams opened up the scoring capping off an 81 yard touchdown drive as Marcuis Fulks punched it in from seven yards out to take a 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Rattlers looked as if they would quickly tie things up, however, Jeremy Moussa’s endzone shot was intercepted by ASU’s Tavian Mayo late in the first quarter. Albany State led FAMU 7-0 at the end of one quarter of play.

FAMU controlled quarter number two. The Rattlers marched 85 yards down the field to tie things up as De’Andre Francis punched it in from a yard out. 7-7 FAMU and ASU were knotted with just under eight minutes in the second quarter.

Jose Romo-Martinez tacked on a 35 yard field goal with just under five minutes in the first half to make it a 10-7 FAMU advantage.

As the Rams were trying to answer, Dionteright Bonneau’s long pass was intercepted by FAMU’s Timothy Williams Jr and the Rattlers were back in business.

The very next play Jeremy Moussa connected with Xavier Smith for a 46 yard gain to set the Rattlers up in the red zone. A couple plays later, the duo connected once again for an eight yard touchdown to put FAMU on top of ASY 17-7 heading into the halftime break.

Jose Romo-Martinez connected on two more field goals in half number two from 24 and 31 yards respectively. ASU tacked on a late touchdown to bring us to our final score of 23-13 in favor of Florida A&M.

Jeremy Moussa was 16-29 on the day with 230 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. De’Andre Francis rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Xavier Smith led all FAMU receivers with eight receptions, 118 yards, and a touchdown.

Head Coach Willie Simmons commented on his team’s response from last week after the game.

“We were able to focus on what we needed to do. I don’t think they carried the emotional letdown of a big loss over to this week,” Simmons said, “I thought especially after a short week, the guys did a really good job of responding. I thought practices were intense. I thought they were enthusiastic. We just have to get ourselves used to playing high level football for 60 minutes. That’s the standard.”

FAMU heads into its BYE week 1-2 before hosting Alabama A&M for its first SWAC game on Saturday, September 24th at 6:00PM.

