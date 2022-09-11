Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead.
According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound.
Upon FHP’s arrival, they located a sedan involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
According to FHP, both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information was released.
