Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead.

According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound.

Upon FHP’s arrival, they located a sedan involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

According to FHP, both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released.

