Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County

Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.(AP)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Saturday just after midnight that left two people dead.

According to FHP, troopers received a call about a wrong way driver around 12:05 a.m. on I-10 near Thomasville Road on mile marker 205 westbound.

Upon FHP’s arrival, they located a sedan involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

According to FHP, both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says

Latest News

City of Chipley truck crashed into Chipola River.
Truck plunges into Chipola river in Jackson County
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Single-car crash on I-10 near Mahan left one passenger hospitalized
Semi vs Semi crash in Jackson County.
Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County