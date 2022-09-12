Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Turkey meatloaf
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show a new recipe.
This week’s recipe is “Turkey Meatloaf” from Cooking Healthy with Ashley.
Ingredients:
- 3 lb ground turkey
- 8 oz diced tri-color bell pepper
- 8 oz diced red onion
- 4oz can of mushrooms
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 crumbled crackers
- 1 package of onion soup mix
- 1 lb 8oz (large can) Manwich original sloppy joe sauce
- 2 tbsp onion powder
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp complete seasoning
- 1/2 tbsp black pepper
- 1/2 tbsp pink salt
Instructions:
Into a large bowl add ground turkey, tri-color bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, crumbled crackers, eggs, onion soup mix, onion powder, garlic powder, complete seasoning, black pepper, pink salt and 1/2 the can of Manwich sauce.
Mix all the ingredients together but do not over mix.
Into a baking dish, form meat into a loaf.
Take the back of a knife and add cut lines in the loaf. Add remaining sauce over the top of the loaf and cover the top with aluminum foil.
Bake on 350° for an hour. Afterwards remove the foil and allow to continue to cook for 30 minutes.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes, then slice and enjoy!
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.