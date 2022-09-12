Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12

Some woke up Monday morning to showers and a few storms, but a chance of rain remains for the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.

Drier air is anticipated to move slowly south Tuesday into Wednesday. How far south the front goes will dictate how far south the nicer, drier weather goes. One global guidance model and its ensemble members, the American GFS, has trended drier in recent runs with dewpoints in the 50s. The European model still has some disagreement within its model. For now, this meteorologist will go with Wednesday morning lows in the mid to upper 60s for inland locations.

The front is anticipated to lift northward Thursday into Friday, and the easterly breeze will help to push dewpoints back into the 60s and 70s. The lift with the front will help to increase rain chances to 60% on Friday with lows near 70 and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances, as of this update, will drop to 30% on Sunday.

