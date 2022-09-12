Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs

Leon Co. commissioners to take up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs residents.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners are expected to discuss accepting a $1.11 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at Tuesday’s meeting to safeguard Wakulla Springs.

The grant would give residents living upstream from the spring up to $7,500 for septic tank upgrades and replacements, in what’s called the protection zone.

The Wakulla Springs protection zone covers most of Leon County south of Capital Circle.

The upgrades are voluntary and the county hopes they will help reduce the nitrogen output that flows into the aquifer.

“We want to encourage residents who have against systems or failing systems to take advantage of this program that we hope to roll out later this year,” Ken Morris, assistant county administrator, said.

Residents would be required to hire certified contractors to replace their tank if they accept the $7500.

