New COVID boosters now available at FAMU vaccination site

The Florida A&M University vaccination site has started offering the new COVID-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer.

The boosters are recommended for people 12 years and older who’ve already had primary doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, and are at least two months past their last vaccination or booster.

The FAMU vaccination and testing site is located at 2507 Wahnish Way in Tallahassee. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

