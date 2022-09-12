Quincy giving utility customers a break

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - People in Quincy will get a break on their power bills. The City Commission has voted to give a $100 utility credit, which will appear in the accounts of all city customers on September 14.

The city says the one-time credit will be covered using community assistance dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

“In addition to higher food and gas prices, many Quincy residents are struggling to pay rising electric bills, forcing them to make tough financial decisions every day,” said City Manager Robert Nixon.

“This $100 credit on utility bills will provide some level of relief for our residents—especially for those who are facing difficult times.” Nixon said.

“Members of the City Commission recognize the challenges that are associated with rising utility bills.” said Mayor Keith Dowdell.

Customers who have questions concerning their utility bills are encouraged to contact Ms. LaTrenda Gainous, Customer Service Supervisor, at 850-618-1881.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.