Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty

The Girl Flo: Period poverty drive raises money and makes period products available
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone.

She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop.

“It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said.

That’s part of Waymon’s mission, as the creator of The Girl Flo project.

She started the initiative in her sophomore year at Rickards High, when she realized some of her peers were suffering from period poverty.

“I had students come to me and tell me that they didn’t even come to school because of the lack of these products,” Waymon said. “I wanted to do something.”

So, she led the charge to get free menstrual product dispensers in every public high school in Leon County, applying for grants and securing sponsorships from businesses in the community.

In partnership with Fasig Brooks Law Offices, she put on a donation drive Sunday, the proceeds of which will go toward providing pads and tampons for girls in need.

“It was almost like either mom and dad buy me something to eat, or mom and dad be able to give me these period products,” Fasig Brooks PR director Khia Thomas said.

A 2021 study found that nearly one in four students in the U.S. struggle to afford period products.

For some, sot having them means not being able to focus in the classroom, or not even attending school at all.

“It’s affecting their education,” Fasig Brooks partner Jimmy Fasig said. “It’s affecting their future. They’re embarrassed about it. It’s something that people need to talk about.”

Sunday’s fundraiser brought in hundreds of donated period products and more than $2,500 in donations.

The money will go toward putting menstrual product dispensers in even more local public schools.

“We are not against putting it in every single school, so all of our girls have this at their fingertips,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

