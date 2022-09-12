The Usual Suspects - September 11, 2022

“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.
By Gary Yordon
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide

Latest News

"The Usual Suspects," airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South...
The Usual Suspects - September 11, 2022
mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston
Fried criticizes DeSantis administration’s new medical marijuana restrictions
Fried criticizes DeSantis administration’s new medical marijuana restrictions
Florida congressional map
Incumbents Lawson, Dunn to battle in November for North Florida district following redistricting