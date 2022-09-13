2 teens injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested

Charged with attempted murder.
Charged with attempted murder.(CCSO)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A 32-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other charges after two teenagers were shot at a Moultrie home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Andrew Jacob Murphy was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two teens, 11 and 15, were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the GBI.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about the shooting on Saturday, around 10:30 p.m.

It happened at a home on Old Adel Road.

Murphy was taken to Colquitt County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090 or the anonymous tip line at (1 800) 597-8477.

