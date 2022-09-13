Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday during an event on the White House South Lawn celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Tuesday during an event on the White House South Lawn celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The law signed by Biden last month is designed to lower prescription drug prices, fund climate-related investments, increase corporate taxes and reduce the federal deficit, the Associated Press reported.

Biden is touting the Democrats’ legislative successes in Congress in the runup to the midterm elections in November.

Lower gas prices have helped cool off inflation somewhat. However, though inflation is easing, it’s not easing as quickly as investors would have hoped.

A report released Tuesday showed inflation decelerated to 8.3% percent in August, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop as of midday.

President Joe Biden talked about the need to improve infrastructure Monday at Boston Logan International Airport. (Source: CNN/pool)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stock losses deepen, sending Dow down 1,000 points
While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC,...
First monkeypox death confirmed in the US
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown