Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday.

The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.

Deputies allegedly located a “trafficking amount” of crystal methamphetamine concealed in Rice Crispy Treats packaging. Over 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, marijuana resin, suboxone and more than 20 grams of marijuana were also concealed in Doritos chips bags, Lays chips bags and more Rice Crispy Treats packaging, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lamar, the driver, as well as the two passengers, Brittney Kireta and Damien Lopes, were arrested on drug charges.

It was assumed that the drugs were intended for a state prison due to the way they were packaged and concealed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

