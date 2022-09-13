Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday.

The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.

Deputies allegedly located a “trafficking amount” of crystal methamphetamine concealed in Rice Crispy Treats packaging. Over 100 grams of synthetic marijuana, marijuana resin, suboxone and more than 20 grams of marijuana were also concealed in Doritos chips bags, Lays chips bags and more Rice Crispy Treats packaging, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lamar, the driver, as well as the two passengers, Brittney Kireta and Damien Lopes, were arrested on drug charges.

It was assumed that the drugs were intended for a state prison due to the way they were packaged and concealed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

Latest News

Charged with attempted murder.
Two children injured in Moultrie shooting, man arrested
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide
Lance Nearly, 17, charged as an adult in the murder of Essie May Copeland.
17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder
Arrested for multiple charges.
Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl