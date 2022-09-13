Fresh off BYE week, FSU Football gears up for ACC clash at Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Don’t you love college football? A crazy weekend wall to wall on Saturday. 6th ranked Texas A&M falling at home to Appalachian State, 8th ranked Notre Dame falling at home to Marshall, 12th ranked Florida losing to 20th ranked Kentucky at home, and of course all capped off by 21st ranked BYU defeated 9th ranked Baylor in double overtime Saturday night.

The good news in all of that insanity is that Florida State was enjoying a BYE week. The ‘Noles are still 2-0 as they gear up for the first ACC action of the year--a Friday night clash on the road at Louisville.

FSU looks much improved from a year ago. A year in which the ‘Noles went into the half down 18 to the Cardinals at home, shutting them out in half number two, yet still falling 31-23.

A lot has changed since then. . . except Malik Cunningham is still the quarterback for UL.

“He’s such an electric player. He’s got a great arm. He can throw the ball down field. He’s very accurate in the vertical passing game. What he does with his feet--there are few people out there who can do that,” Head FSU Coach Mike Norvell said, “He’s played so much. He’s just a very dynamic football player obviously with his arm and his legs.”

Cunningham was a big reason for Louisville’s success against the ‘Noles a year ago throwing for 264 yards, running for 83, and scoring four total touchdowns. He leads a Cardinal offense who went up 17-0 in a flash a year ago over the ‘Noles. An offense that Mike Norvell says can be dangerous and will present it’s challenges.

“You see their skill positions--some new faces there. Guys that have some good ball skills. The tight end--we’ve seen him before and he’s a really good football player with what he does in the run game and passing game,” Norvell explained, “The running backs are very capable, hard runners. They have a very experienced offensive line that’s returning that they are very good at what they do within their schemes.”

FSU had the week off last week being able to get healthy, rest, and gear up for conference play. Coach Norvell says he loves the way Florida State’s schedule shook out, but as we saw this weekend in college football, it’s about getting better and keeping the gas on during the week off.

“I actually loved our schedule when it came out. It was somewhat intentional in playing the week zero game. You got four weeks of camp, we’ve played two, you have a six week set, you get a few extra days, we have essentially another six week stretch in front of us ahead of the second bye so, I love the way it times up in the schedule,” Norvell concluded, “Now we have to get better. It’s been a big thing I’ve been pushing the players with and they embrace it. They understand that there will be times during the season--that second BYE there will be a little bit less physicality, but we have to continue to build that mindset.”

Florida State and Louisville kickoff at 7:30PM on Friday, September 16th.

