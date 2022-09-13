Gun found at Leon High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High school authorities retrieved a handgun from a student during a routine search Tuesday, according to a statement sent out by the school’s principal.

“No threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure,” Principal Michael Bryan said in the statement.

WCTV has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for more information. LCSO provides school resource deputies for the district.

It’s the third time in recent weeks a teen’s been caught with a gun on a Leon County Schools property.

Last Friday, Leon County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the backpack of a 15-year-old Godby High School student.

On August 26, a 14-year-old was caught carrying a loaded Taurus handgun while attending a football game at Gene Cox stadium, according to LCSO.

Also last week, a 15-year-old Lincoln High School student was arrested after deputies say he posted threats of violence on social media and bragged about bringing a gun on campus. No weapon was found.

