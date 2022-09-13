‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company.

They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars.

Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay.

The lawsuit was filed by Eliot Pardee, who has spent the last year in a battle with Boulos.

The company agreed to build him a house in the Tower Gates subdivision in Tallahassee for $257,000.

“I’m a first-time homebuyer,” Pardee said. “I did everything right on my end.”

The contract was signed, construction had begun and Boulos told Pardee the price was fixed.

Then, the company asked for an additional $24,000.

“They tried to pull something sneaky,” Pardee said. “I feel like they shouldn’t get away with that.”

When Pardee refused to pay, Boulos terminated his contract.

Now, he’s suing, demanding that Boulos build his house at the original price.

Local realtors were told Pardee is one of at least 30 people who were given the price increase.

“It’s just not right doing this to a bunch of people,” Pardee said. “I’m hoping more folks decide to fight it.”

Boulos VP Leanne Avant attributed the price hikes to supply chain issues and material delays.

In a statement to WCTV Tuesday, Avant said:

“This has been a very difficult time for home builders, not just in our community, but in communities all across America. We understand that this person is upset, but we appreciate the great majority of families in the neighborhood who felt our solution was fair.”

We’ve heard from at least one other home buyer who says he will likely be joining the lawsuit against Boulos.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 7, 2022.

Boulos has 20 days from the filing date to respond.

