JUST IN: Emergency landing in Liberty County

Small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff's...
Small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff's Office said.(Gray Stations)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small airplane makes emergency landing south of Bristol Tuesday, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dispatch received a call about a small airplane that had made an emergency landing in a field south of Bristol.

Deputies responded to the area and searched for the pilot and airplane and were able to locate the pilot near Johnson Crossing Road.

The pilot advised deputies that he started experiencing major engine problems while in flight.

Based on his training and experience, the pilot knew he would not be able to make it to a local airport, but he was able to safely land the airplane in a cow field near Green Acres Road.

Thankfully, the pilot was not injured and the aircraft was not damaged during this incident.

