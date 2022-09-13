UPDATE: Leon Co. commissioners rename Fort Braden Comm. Center in honor of Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission unanimously passed the proposed acquisition and renaming of the Fort Braden Community Center in honor of Jimbo Jackson.

They also asked for a proclamation by the school board for a resolution to celebrate Jackson on the day of the ceremony.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners will take up a proclamation in Tuesday’s meeting to rename the Fort Braden Community Center in honor of the late Jimbo Jackson.

Leon Co. Commissioner Chairman Bill Proctor called Jackson the “embodiment of leadership” in a move that he said will cement Jackson’s legacy as a community activist and a man.

“As long as you have the name Jimbo Jackson in district 2, if nothing else he is a step ladder in education, and what it means for the upward mobility for the citizenry of that area,” Proctor said.

Proctor said Jackson said if the item passes the center could have Jackson’s name on the sign by the first of the year.

“In a time when democracy is being challenged, Jimbo Jackson is a positive exclamation point that we ought to have and maintain high constitutional standards,” Proctor said.

The county plans to acquire the community center from the Leon County School Board.

“This is the overall sense of what we’re placing in today’s time, but it will be an attraction in tomorrow’s time and for years to come,” Proctor said.

Jackson began his career as a teacher at Fort Braden in 1992 and became principal in 2008.

He was first elected to the county commission in 2016 and served nearly six years until his death this year.

