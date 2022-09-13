Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
Police lights and caution tape under an I-10 emblem.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-10 in Leon County
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Tallahassee Police investigating double homicide

Latest News

FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news...
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London