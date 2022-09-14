‘Angel Tree’ and ‘Toys For Tots’ offer Christmas assistance

This special program provides Christmas assistance for more than 2,000 children and senior citizens in Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties each year
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s flagship fundraising event, with all proceeds supporting programs and services benefiting people in the community who need a hand.(Salvation Army Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” programs will provide Christmas assistance, according to a release Wednesday.

The Local Toys For Tots Campaign is partnering with The Salvation Army of Tallahassee for the largest combined Christmas Assistance program in our area. The “Angel Tree” and “Toys for Tots” programs have served families in multiple counties for several years, to ensure that no child or senior citizen in need goes without gifts at Christmas.

“We anticipate seeing a higher need for assistance this year due to the ongoing financial stresses starting with the pandemic and continuing on through the current inflation,” Captain JoAnn Frazier, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of Tallahassee, said. “With the help of our donors and volunteers in the community, we can ‘rescue Christmas’ together.”

Registration will begin on October 3, 2022 for the combined program at The Salvation Army of Tallahassee, located at 2410 Allen Road.

The Angel Tree program is open to all residents of Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties.

Applications are taken for children through age 12 and senior citizens aged 65 and older.  

Acceptance to the program is based on qualifying need. To apply, come to The Salvation Army of Tallahassee weekdays between October 03 and October 14.

Applications will be taken between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

“The ‘Toys for Tots’ program will continue to collect toys from all our loyal donors, which will be distributed to children through the ‘Angel Tree’ and other programs,” Marc Dickieson, Coordinator of Toys for Tots, said.

The Angel Tree program is entirely community based and supported. “Corporate Angel Tree” sites come together to meet the needs of those registered in the program. Any business, office, church, or service group can serve our communities as a Corporate Angel Tree.  You will receive “angels,” bags and instructions for your staff, members or customers.

The Salvation Army can deliver the angels, or they can be picked up at their office. Any group that would like to be a corporate sponsor or anyone interested in volunteering can register with The Salvation Army at (850) 222-0304 or email Adrianne.Kirkland@USS.SalvationArmy.org.

For a full listing of registration days, hours, dates, and eligibility please visit their website by clicking here.

