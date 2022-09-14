Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon Co. Commission Chairman Bill Proctor endorsed Christian Caban in the race for Leon Co. Commission District 2.

“I am encouraging all residents of Leon County to inform themselves to look into the background of all of our candidates who are running,” Proctor said at a press conference with Caban.

Proctor pointed to Caban’s opponent, Hannah Crow, and her activity on social media and her “endorsement of very questionable ideas” as one of his many deciding factors in throwing his support behind Caban for the seat to replace the late Jimbo Jackson.

In particular, Tweets Crow has liked from users like conservative activist and influencer Candace Owens where she referred to COVID-19 as “COVID-1984″ and called it “the most ridiculous scam in the world.”

Another Tweet Proctor mentioned was from Turning Point USA and conservative author and activist Charlie Kirk that Crow also liked. The Tweet from Nov. 22 of 2020 read: “Lockdown orders should be ignored. All businesses, schools and churches must immediately open. It is time for the largest act of civil disobedience in American history.”

“That does not raise the bar of unified citizenship,” Proctor said.

Caban did not mention Crow’s social media activity, instead, focusing on the issues at the heart of their race.

“I truly do want to be unapologetically selfish for District 2,” Caban said. “We need to create strong, high paying jobs, we need to create safe and clean infrastructure.”

Caban also focused on septic tank issues at Lake Munson and creating equitable access for youth in District 2, as well as all of Leon County.

“We have folks on the southside by Lake Munson who are coming home with lesions from hanging out in their backyard,” Caban said. “It’s been over 30 years and it hasn’t been addressed. I think it’s just a clear difference in how attention is directed in our own county.”

Crow also did not address her likes and activity on social media.

“(We need) safe neighborhoods, job creation, smart and strategic growth and to protect our environmental treasures and make sure District 2 has access to the resources they need,” Crow said.

In response to Proctor’s comments, Crow added that she has respect for all sitting commissioners and is focused on going door to door to hear from voters about issues that matter to them.

She also attended a Leon County COVID-19 Task Force and Tallahassee Peacemakers joint pancake breakfast event in April of 2021 that provided information on vaccines and free COVID-19 testing.

In addition to a vaccine mobile unit and food distribution event through Second Harvest of the Big Bend on Sept. 18, 2021.

In the August primary, Crow received 26 percent of the vote, followed by Caban with 15.8 percent. Lynda Gayle Bell had 15.6 percent.

The commission seat their looking to fill opened up after Jimbo Jackson died from complications of long COVID-19 in May.

