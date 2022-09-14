Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Gun seized at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla.
Gun found at Leon High School, student arrested
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
‘Car guy’ Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says