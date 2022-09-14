FAMU accepts $200K donation from Chevron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU President Larry Robinson along with other university staff accepted a $200,000 check from long time partner, Chevron.

The exchange stems from decades of working together according to a university spokesperson, with the donation benefitting the students and staff in the College of Engineering.

Dr. Robinson says, this funding is going to go a long way, and he believes it’s going to make a huge difference for the institution.

Officials also shared that this is just another step for their partnership with Chevron, and hopefully a sign that their work together will continue for many years to come.

