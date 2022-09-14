Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal Service.
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal Service.(LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office)
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.

If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee.

Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner.

The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

‼️SCAM ALERT‼️ The local post office has asked us to make the public aware of a scam going around where you receive a...

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

