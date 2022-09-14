Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after officials said he sexually abused multiple children at a home daycare service that was run by one of his relatives.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. A victim first made a report to the sheriff’s office this August, which prompted an investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies said the alleged assaults happened at a home where the children were being babysat while their parents went to work.

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos Builders
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Gun seized at Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fla.
Gun found at Leon High School, student arrested
The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the 34-year-old killed in the Saturday night crash is...
GoFundMe set up to help family of Tallahassee firefighter Captain Brenden Rudy

Latest News

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports a suspected DUI driver was traveling at least...
Suspected drunken driver going more than 125 mph at time of crash, authorities say
Stephen Broderick enters the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence...
Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, stepdaughter’s boyfriend
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts, acquitted of trial fixing
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars rep: ‘False statements’ on Sandy Hook shooting