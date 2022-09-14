More guns found among teens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens.

In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.

The most recent Tuesday when a Leon High student was found with a loaded gun in his backpack.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley took a closer look at the recent rash of guns at schools.

Law Enforcement Officials are concerned that guns are ending up in the backpacks of kids as young as fourteen.

According to LCSO, most of the guns are stolen, before winding up in the teens hands.

“Our problem isn’t just a Tallahassee problem,” Royle King, Council on Status of Men and Boys Executive Director, said. “It’s, it’s a nationwide gun problem.”

In a country-wide crisis of gun violence, Tallahassee is no exception.

King said that guns are becoming increasingly easy for young people to get a hold of.

“As a parent, hearing that news is very, very concerning,” Kacy Dennis, Boys and Girls Club Big Bend CEO, said.

Dennis said one way to address the issue is making sure students have positive role models they can confide in.

LCSO Captain Bobby Green said the responsibility also falls on parents, who fail to properly lock up their guns.

“There’s a possibility that charges can be filed against the parents or not, you know, securing the firearms properly, have taken the right steps and precautions,” Green said.

Green said most students who bring guns to school don’t plan to cause violence, but have the gun for protection, while walking to and from school. So he said it’s more than just a school issue.

“Until we resolve the problems that’s outside in our community, I think we’ll never resolve the problem of kids bringing these guns at school,” Green said.

LCSO said during the first semester of school last year, they removed 15 weapons from schools, including 7 guns.

The school district has a zero tolerance policy on weapons. Students who bring guns to school are expelled and prohibited from returning to Leon County Public Schools.

